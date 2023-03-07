UrduPoint.com

JI Women Wing To Mark Women Day On March 8

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 07:51 PM

JI Women Wing to mark women day on March 8

On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, party's women wing in Faisalabad will hold a rally on the occasion of 'International Women Day' on March 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, party's women wing in Faisalabad will hold a rally on the occasion of 'International Women Day' on March 8.

The rally will start from Al-Markaz Islami, Chiniot Bazaar at noon.

JI Niab Nazima Punjab Fouzia Mehboob, District Nazima Fehmida Ilyas will lead the rally.

District President JI Youth Fareeha Kashif and Fakhira Ikram from Quran Institute will also address the rally.

District Nazima Dr Fehmida Ilyas said here on Tuesday that Jamaat-e-Islami had always raised its voice over violence against women and it would continue its struggle to protect women in society at all levels.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Punjab Chiniot Lead March Women All From

Recent Stories

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer M ..

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

31 minutes ago
 UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

47 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

1 hour ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

45 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.