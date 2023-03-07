JI Women Wing to mark women day on March 8

On the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq, party's women wing in Faisalabad will hold a rally on the occasion of 'International Women Day' on March 8

The rally will start from Al-Markaz Islami, Chiniot Bazaar at noon.

JI Niab Nazima Punjab Fouzia Mehboob, District Nazima Fehmida Ilyas will lead the rally.

District President JI Youth Fareeha Kashif and Fakhira Ikram from Quran Institute will also address the rally.

District Nazima Dr Fehmida Ilyas said here on Tuesday that Jamaat-e-Islami had always raised its voice over violence against women and it would continue its struggle to protect women in society at all levels.