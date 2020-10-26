JI Women Wing urges UN to break 'criminal silence' on prevailing situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Women Wing of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Monday urged the United Nations (UN) to break its 'criminal silence' on the increased suppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play due role for giving Kashmiris their legitimate right of self-determination.

"It is the moral duty of the United Nations to break the criminal silence and immediately end the year-long lockdown and violence in Occupied Kashmir, and work with the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry to give Kashmiris their right to self-determination," said Secretary General of the Wing Durdana Siddiqui She made this statement in connection with the black day, falling on October 27.

She said India was holding illegal and forcible occupation of the Kashmirs for last 73 years, using cruel tactics to turn the majority of Muslims in IIOJK into a minority.

October 27, she said, was the 'darkest day' in lives of the people of Kashmir as on that date Indian troops landed in Srinagar. Since then Kashmiris were facing massive human rights violations which increased manifold after the August-5, 2019 decisions of New Delhi when it stripped the IIOJK of its special status by revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

Even after more than seven decades, she said, "Kashmiri people are still deprived of their personal freedom and collective rights. Thousands of people sacrificed their lives for freedom and hundreds of young people were imprisoned in jails.

" Durdana said for the last one year, Kashmiris had been confined to their homes that caused adverse impact on their businesses. "Schools are closed there, students are deprived of education and sick children are dying of starvation, whereas innocent, helpless Kashmiris are also deprived of their right to live if they raise their voice for self-determination." She stressed that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in line with the aspirations of its people and the resolutions passed by the UN Security Council time and again.

Durdana said the IIOJK's forceful occupation and worst lockdown was the evidence of India's stubbornness and indifferent attitude of the United Nations to the situation.

She said India was planning to immediately deploy one million retired Hindu soldiers in Kashmir as so far around 300,000 Hindu soldiers had been issued the domicile of Kashmir.

"India is also using the coronavirus as a weapon of war against Kashmiris." Expressing deep sorrow over the plight of Kashmiris, Durdana said India was carrying out genocide of Kashmiris during the lockdown and using other cruel tactics for the last one year to reduce the proportion of Muslim population.

She also expressed serious concern over India's frequent shelling on Azad Kashmir population and violations of the Line of Control, saying "it has become a routine matter."