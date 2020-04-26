JI Youth, Alkhidmat workers distribute Iftar packets, ration among daily wagers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Jamat Islami Youth and Alkhidmat Foundation here Sunday distributed Iftar packets and ration bags among daily wage earners and other deserving families who are compelled to live inside their houses during lockdown announced by government due to coronavirus outbreak.

The district president Jamat Islami Youth Raheel Qureshi, general secretary Irfan Qaimkhani, Adnan Danish and others distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and needy families in Phulleli Preetabad zone of Hyderabad city.

While addressing workers, Raheel Qureshi said due to coronavirus pandemic people especially daily wager and poor families were facing difficulties therefore it was responsibility of all to come forward for their help in this need of hour.

He said Jamat Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation workers will continue to provide every possible help to those who were facing difficulties due to lockdown for containing coronavirus to spread further in the country.