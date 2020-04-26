UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JI Youth, Alkhidmat Workers Distribute Iftar Packets, Ration Among Daily Wagers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

JI Youth, Alkhidmat workers distribute Iftar packets, ration among daily wagers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Jamat Islami Youth and Alkhidmat Foundation here Sunday distributed Iftar packets and ration bags among daily wage earners and other deserving families who are compelled to live inside their houses during lockdown announced by government due to coronavirus outbreak.

The district president Jamat Islami Youth Raheel Qureshi, general secretary Irfan Qaimkhani, Adnan Danish and others distributed ration bags among daily wage earners and needy families in Phulleli Preetabad zone of Hyderabad city.

While addressing workers, Raheel Qureshi said due to coronavirus pandemic people especially daily wager and poor families were facing difficulties therefore it was responsibility of all to come forward for their help in this need of hour.

He said Jamat Islami and Alkhidmat Foundation workers will continue to provide every possible help to those who were facing difficulties due to lockdown for containing coronavirus to spread further in the country.

Related Topics

Poor Hyderabad Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s h ..

26 minutes ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

3 hours ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.