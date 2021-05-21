JI Youth Wing holds rally against Israel atrocities over innocent Palestinian

The Youth Wing of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Friday held a protest rally in front of Peshawar Press Club to express strong condemnation over atrocities being meted out by Israel on innocent Palestinian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Youth Wing of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Friday held a protest rally in front of Peshawar Press Club to express strong condemnation over atrocities being meted out by Israel on innocent Palestinian.

President JI Youth Wing, Hassan Bashir was heading the rally which was addressed by Amir JI Peshawar, Attiq-ur-Rehman and Amir JI KP, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

The participants of the rally were holding play cards inscribed with slogans expressing support with Palestinian and condemning brutal bombardment by Israel targeting populated areas and installations.

Addressing the rally, speakers said the issue of Masjid-e-Aqsa was not specific to Palestinian and it was a dispute of a piece of land but it was integral part of faith of whole Muslim Ummah.

They demanded of the whole Muslim countries in the world to get united on one platform to chalk out a diplomatic as well as defensive strategy for protection of Palestine and Masjid-e-Aqsa.