Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Jiaotong University To Establish "Intelligent Transportation Int'l Joint Laboratory" At NUST

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Jiaotong University to establish "Intelligent Transportation Int'l Joint Laboratory" at NUST

The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Islamabad) and Shandong Jiaotong University, China have reached an understanding whereby a state-of-the-art "Intelligent Transportation International Joint Laboratory" will be established at NUST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ):The National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST-Islamabad) and Shandong Jiaotong University, China have reached an understanding whereby a state-of-the-art "Intelligent Transportation International Joint Laboratory" will be established at NUST.

Initiated by China Study Centre at NUST, the partnership is aimed at promoting research and development in the field of Intelligent Transportation, and will augur well for achieving multiple Sustainable Development Goals (viz. Sustainable Cities & Communities; Industry, Innovation, Infrastructure, etc) by promoting sustainable, efficient, and inclusive transportation systems in the two countries, a news release Friday said.

Dr Osman Hassan, Pro-Rector Academics, and Vice President Mr Jiang Huaping signed the agreement virtually on behalf of NUST and Shandong Jiaotong University respectively. Lt Gen (Retd) Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, Rector NUST, also graced the occasion with his presence, besides members of senior management and faculty from both universities.

Related Topics

Technology China National University From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained i ..

More Than 60 Chinese Christian Refugees Detained in Thailand Now Heading to US - ..

35 minutes ago
 US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of ..

US hiring eases in March as economy shows signs of cooling

35 minutes ago
 DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's m ..

DR Congo jails six for life over Italian envoy's murder

35 minutes ago
 Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

Dry weather predicted in most parts of country

35 minutes ago
 Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese fi ..

Airbus agrees to sell 50 helicopters to Chinese firm

54 minutes ago
 US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Politi ..

US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - St ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.