JIC notified to probe alleged presence of contaminated sludge on board MT Cherish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A Joint Investigation Committee (JIC) has been notified under Director General Ports & Shipping to probe alleged presence of contaminated sludge on board MT Cherish to fix responsibility on those who involved and recommend SOPs for future.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi shared the notification on his twitter handler regarding JIC, saying that irresponsible conduct or racketeering will not be tolerated.

Earlier, in this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, wherein it was decided to constitute an inquiry committee headed by DG Ports and Shipping as its convener.

The committee would also represented by Secretary Climate Change and Environment Government of Balochistan, representatives of Federal Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Defence, Federal Board of Revenue, Federal Investigation Agency and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.