JICA Celebrates 70 Years Of ODA To Pakistan With Photo Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Saturday organized a photo exhibition in order to celebrate 70 years of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan, highlighting the transformative impact of its projects across the country.
The exhibition brought together prestigious guests, including government officials, development partners and key stakeholders, to celebrate this significant achievement.
Since Japan initiated ODA in 1954 by receiving trainees from Pakistan, JICA has been committed to fostering sustainable development in Pakistan through diverse initiatives such as education, health and disaster management, and infrastructure such as road and electricity network. The photo exhibition highlights the successful JICA’s projects, featuring compelling visuals that capture the dedication and joy of communities that have benefited from this long-standing partnership.
At the inauguration of the exhibition, JICA’s Chief Representative in Pakistan, Naoaki Miyata said, "Building reciprocal relationships through continuous dialogues with partner countries to create solutions is a strong tradition of Japan’s cooperation. By leveraging the tradition, JICA is ready to advance co-creation among stakeholders for a better future of Pakistan”.
Also Chargé d’ Affaires of Embassy of Japan, Shuichi Takano said, “We would like to create our social values together, through dialogue and cooperation. Japan will continue to collaborate with Pakistan in realizing its vast potential.”
The event showcases photographs from various successful projects. Each image tells a story of partnership, highlighting the shared commitment to improve the quality of life for millions of Pakistanis.
Distinguished guests at the exhibition included Secretary of Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz, who emphasized the importance of continued collaboration and innovation in tackling Pakistan's development challenges. Their presence not only underscores the significance of JICA's efforts but also reaffirms the enduring friendship between Japan and Pakistan.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until 8th of December 2024 from 10 am to 4 pm at white gallery in Lok Virsa, Islamabad, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history of JICA's contributions to Pakistan and to inspire future generations to engage in development efforts.
