JICA chief calls on Tevta chairman

(@imziishan)

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Hafiz Farhat Abbas called upon chief of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naburo here on Monday at Tevta Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Hafiz Farhat Abbas called upon chief of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naburo here on Monday at Tevta Secretariat.

Farhat Abbas briefed the JICA chief about the ongoing projects of Tevta.

He said that there is dire need to upgrade the syllabus according to the international standards so that our students could get job opportunities easily in the world.

The chairman said that it was his wish that Pakistani students get training from Japan. "We wanted to enhance partnership with JiCA," he added.

During the meeting, JICA chief said that the Agency was upgrading the labs of Tevta.