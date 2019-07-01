UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JICA Chief Calls On Tevta Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:08 PM

JICA chief calls on Tevta chairman

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Hafiz Farhat Abbas called upon chief of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naburo here on Monday at Tevta Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Hafiz Farhat Abbas called upon chief of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Pakistan Naburo here on Monday at Tevta Secretariat.

Farhat Abbas briefed the JICA chief about the ongoing projects of Tevta.

He said that there is dire need to upgrade the syllabus according to the international standards so that our students could get job opportunities easily in the world.

The chairman said that it was his wish that Pakistani students get training from Japan. "We wanted to enhance partnership with JiCA," he added.

During the meeting, JICA chief said that the Agency was upgrading the labs of Tevta.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Job Japan From

Recent Stories

Unity vital in base camp of Kashmir liberation mov ..

13 minutes ago

Hectic efforts needed to turn tide of West's Islam ..

14 minutes ago

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

18 minutes ago

Smart cards to be introduced for special persons: ..

1 minute ago

Indian Sikh yatrees reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib

1 minute ago

Olympic day archery championship at Murree

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.