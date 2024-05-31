Open Menu

JICA Condcuts Survey Of Children Complex For Constructing New Tower

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 07:35 PM

JICA condcuts survey of Children Complex for constructing new tower

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) field team on Friday conducted survey of Children Complex for building a new tower in the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) field team on Friday conducted survey of Children Complex for building a new tower in the health facility.

A spokesperson for Children Complex said that The JICA team is on a three day tour and today revisited and met Dean Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti in his office to have detail discussions.

He stated that it along with Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti and MS Dr. Kamran Asif visited the new construction site and again made a detailed visit to the various departments of the Children's Hospital, all ICUs, operation theaters, wards and the old block.

Sumoto Tadayoshi, Nishikawa Kohei, Sarmad Hashmi, Abo Hiroshi, Seyama Shoko, Hiroka Hirotaka, Uchida Kazofumi and Suzuki Kazushiro were the team members who will continue its technical survey on Saturday too for construction of new tower, he noted. The tower is aimed at expanding different specialties at the hospital, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Visit Japan SITE All Suzuki

Recent Stories

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sind ..

Rs.1b released for Karachi Safe City Project: Sindh Home Minister

5 minutes ago
 Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export ..

Cosmetics possess potential to fetch 8-10B$ export earnings: MCCI President

6 minutes ago
 Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal p ..

Olympian Khawaja Junaid appointed PMYP’s focal person on sports

5 minutes ago
 UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' a ..

UNRWA chief says Israel 'must stop its campaign' against agency

5 minutes ago
 Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo v ..

Govt. adopts measures to prevent spread of Congo virus

13 minutes ago
 Governor stresses unity among political parties to ..

Governor stresses unity among political parties to achieve national progress

13 minutes ago
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

13 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

Stock markets rise as US inflation gauge steadies

6 minutes ago
 Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve m ..

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

13 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social res ..

Seminar on smog awareness and corporate social responsibility at LCCI

13 minutes ago
 Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consoli ..

Sindh govt develops unified labour code by consolidating existing labour law: CM

21 minutes ago
 JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: ..

JPMC to AI system used at Johns Hopkins Hospital: CM Murad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan