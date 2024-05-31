JICA condcuts survey of Children Complex for constructing new tower

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) field team on Friday conducted survey of Children Complex for building a new tower in the health facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) field team on Friday conducted survey of Children Complex for building a new tower in the health facility.

A spokesperson for Children Complex said that The JICA team is on a three day tour and today revisited and met Dean Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti in his office to have detail discussions.

He stated that it along with Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti and MS Dr. Kamran Asif visited the new construction site and again made a detailed visit to the various departments of the Children's Hospital, all ICUs, operation theaters, wards and the old block.

Sumoto Tadayoshi, Nishikawa Kohei, Sarmad Hashmi, Abo Hiroshi, Seyama Shoko, Hiroka Hirotaka, Uchida Kazofumi and Suzuki Kazushiro were the team members who will continue its technical survey on Saturday too for construction of new tower, he noted. The tower is aimed at expanding different specialties at the hospital, the spokesperson concluded.