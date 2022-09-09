UrduPoint.com

JICA Delegation Visits Sanatzar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

JICA delegation visits Sanatzar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Sanatzar here on Friday.

The delegation visited different class rooms and viewed the courses being offered to the women.

Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ayesha Jamil, Manager Zahida Naz and others were present.

Briefing the delegation Manager Zahida Naz said that the department was imparting training in long and short term courses to women and also providing monthly stipends to them.

The delegation termed the Sanatzar a best institute towards welfare of women.

Related Topics

Japan Women Best

Recent Stories

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chines ..

Miftah vows to provide all of facilities to Chinese investors

43 minutes ago
 FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood re ..

FBR directs speedy clearance of goods for flood relief activities

49 minutes ago
 Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

2 hours ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

3 hours ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

5 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.