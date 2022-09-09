JICA delegation visits Sanatzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Sanatzar here on Friday.

The delegation visited different class rooms and viewed the courses being offered to the women.

Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ayesha Jamil, Manager Zahida Naz and others were present.

Briefing the delegation Manager Zahida Naz said that the department was imparting training in long and short term courses to women and also providing monthly stipends to them.

The delegation termed the Sanatzar a best institute towards welfare of women.