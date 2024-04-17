JICA Delegation Visits Children Complex
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A delegation of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) visited Children Complex to discuss the challenges being faced by the health facility for improving healthcare facilities.
A spokesperson for Children Complex said on Wednesday that the delegation inspected different wards, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Operation Theatres (OTs) and old block.
He informed that it consisted of Kogi Nakashima, Mika kuriyama and Asim Khattak, adding that later it met Children Complex Dean, Dr Kashif Chishti and deliberated on variou issues of the hospital.
MS, Dr Kamran Asif, Head of Cardiology Deptt, Dr Sohail Arshad and Head of Paediatric Medicines Department Dr Waqas Imran were present on the occasion, he concluded.
