Open Menu

JICA Help To Improve Wasa System Praised In Meeting With Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

JICA help to improve Wasa system praised in meeting with envoy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani met Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Akaatsu Shuichi and discussed matters of mutual interest here on Thursday.

Rabbani expressed gratitude to the Japanese ambassador for JICA’s generous provision of machinery worth billions of rupees to WASA Multan. He said that Pakistan and Japan have long standing ties rooted in friendship and trade, and these relations will continue to strengthen over time. He also briefed the Ambassador about the rich culture and heritage of South Punjab.

Ambassador Shuichi reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan. He stated that the machinery provided to WASA would significantly improve the sewage system, leading to better public health outcomes. He also admired the architectural design of the shrines located in Multan, calling them impressive.

The Additional Chief Secretary also presented the Japanese Ambassador with gifts of a Multani Shawl, blue pottery, and Sohan Halwa.

Recent Stories

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

15 minutes ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

34 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

47 minutes ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

55 minutes ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

2 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

2 hours ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan