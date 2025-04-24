JICA Help To Improve Wasa System Praised In Meeting With Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani met Japan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Akaatsu Shuichi and discussed matters of mutual interest here on Thursday.
Rabbani expressed gratitude to the Japanese ambassador for JICA’s generous provision of machinery worth billions of rupees to WASA Multan. He said that Pakistan and Japan have long standing ties rooted in friendship and trade, and these relations will continue to strengthen over time. He also briefed the Ambassador about the rich culture and heritage of South Punjab.
Ambassador Shuichi reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Japan and Pakistan. He stated that the machinery provided to WASA would significantly improve the sewage system, leading to better public health outcomes. He also admired the architectural design of the shrines located in Multan, calling them impressive.
The Additional Chief Secretary also presented the Japanese Ambassador with gifts of a Multani Shawl, blue pottery, and Sohan Halwa.
