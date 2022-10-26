JICA mission visits Children Hospital for improving maternal, newborn healthcare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) mission of health experts on Wednesday visited the Children's Hospital for strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services.

The team visited the stabilization centre, NICU, Neonatal Emergency, operation theatres and different units of the hospital.

The six-member delegation consisted of Dr Rei Kansaku, Rei Sato, Rita Hanato, Yumi Okaza, Mika Kuryana and Asim Khattak.

JICA's technical team will revisit in December this year for assistance to Children Hospital.

Dean Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti, MS Dr Ahsan ullah Khan and AMS Dr Kamran also accompanied them.

Dr Chishti thanked the JICA delegation for visiting the hospital.