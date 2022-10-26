UrduPoint.com

JICA Mission Visits Children Hospital For Improving Maternal, Newborn Healthcare

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

JICA mission visits Children Hospital for improving maternal, newborn healthcare

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) mission of health experts on Wednesday visited the Children's Hospital for strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services.

The team visited the stabilization centre, NICU, Neonatal Emergency, operation theatres and different units of the hospital.

The six-member delegation consisted of Dr Rei Kansaku, Rei Sato, Rita Hanato, Yumi Okaza, Mika Kuryana and Asim Khattak.

JICA's technical team will revisit in December this year for assistance to Children Hospital.

Dean Dr Muhammad Kashif Chishti, MS Dr Ahsan ullah Khan and AMS Dr Kamran also accompanied them.

Dr Chishti thanked the JICA delegation for visiting the hospital.

Related Topics

Japan December

Recent Stories

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan ove ..

Sonia Mashal speaks up in favour of Aliza Khan over alleged domestic violence

30 minutes ago
 Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over ..

Maraym Nawaz still under fire despite apology over Tweet about Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

2 hours ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

3 hours ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.