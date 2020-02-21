UrduPoint.com
JICA President Calls On Prime Minister; Briefs On Economic, Technical Assistance To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Shinichi Kitaoka called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him on JICA's economic and technical assistance to Pakistan.

He highlighted JICA's particular focus on health and education sectors.

The prime minister appreciated Japan's role as an important development partner, with its work in line with the government's priorities.

He highlighted new opportunities and incentives available in Pakistan for Japanese investors as well as the government's success in stabilizing the economy and creating an enabling environment for business.

� The prime minister underscored the existing goodwill and historic relations between Pakistan and Japan and said he was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

It was agreed to enhance mutual collaboration in myriad fields including infrastructure development, higher education, and cultural and academic exchanges.

