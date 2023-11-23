JICA team visits Children Complex to review health facilities

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team conducted a detailed visit of all ICUs, operation theaters, emergency units, and various wards of Children Complex to explore future collaboration for enhancing health services in the hospital on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team conducted a detailed visit of all ICUs, operation theaters, emergency units, and various wards of Children Complex to explore future collaboration for enhancing health services in the hospital on Thursday.

The team included Ms.

Re Sakamoto, Ms. Mika Kuriyama, and Mr. Asim Khatak.

Dean Children Complex Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti expressed gratitude for the visit to the health facility.

The purpose of the JICA visit was to verify current challenges at Children's Hospital and to explore avenues for future cooperation, says a news release issued here.