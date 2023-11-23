Open Menu

JICA Team Visits Children Complex To Review Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 06:09 PM

JICA team visits Children Complex to review health facilities

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team conducted a detailed visit of all ICUs, operation theaters, emergency units, and various wards of Children Complex to explore future collaboration for enhancing health services in the hospital on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) team conducted a detailed visit of all ICUs, operation theaters, emergency units, and various wards of Children Complex to explore future collaboration for enhancing health services in the hospital on Thursday.

The team included Ms.

Re Sakamoto, Ms. Mika Kuriyama, and Mr. Asim Khatak.

Dean Children Complex Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti expressed gratitude for the visit to the health facility.

The purpose of the JICA visit was to verify current challenges at Children's Hospital and to explore avenues for future cooperation, says a news release issued here.

Related Topics

Visit Japan All

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah urges global reading of Surah Al-Baqara ..

Ushna Shah urges global reading of Surah Al-Baqarah amidst Gaza attacks

5 minutes ago
 30th meeting of SECP-SBP Coordination Committee he ..

30th meeting of SECP-SBP Coordination Committee held

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone 'stuck in mud' despite slower business de ..

Eurozone 'stuck in mud' despite slower business decline

8 minutes ago
 Oil firms face 'moment of truth' in climate crisis ..

Oil firms face 'moment of truth' in climate crisis: IEA

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reite ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar reiterates need to further enhance ..

3 minutes ago
 Nation-wide polio-eradication drive begins in dist ..

Nation-wide polio-eradication drive begins in district Mirpur

3 minutes ago
Oil drops further after OPEC delay as Asian stocks ..

Oil drops further after OPEC delay as Asian stocks struggle

11 minutes ago
 RDA issues show cause notice to Hawk’s Melbourne ..

RDA issues show cause notice to Hawk’s Melbourne, unapproved housing scheme

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio ca ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding NID polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan can earn Rs, 150 bln annually in export o ..

Pakistan can earn Rs, 150 bln annually in export of meat, dairy products: Qadir

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan