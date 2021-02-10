JICA to provide support to WASA for water supply project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide technical and non-technical support to Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) for completion of its water supply project in Faisalabad.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry said on Wednesday that WASA has launched a project with the help of JICA to provide potable water to its consumers. Initially 10 areas of Faisalabad have been selected for this project where WASA will provide quality drinking water.

He said that Rs.400 million would be spent on this project which would be completed within next 4 years.