Open Menu

JICA, UNHCR For Collaborative Action To Expand Accelerated Learning In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

JICA, UNHCR for collaborative action to expand accelerated learning in Pakistan

Participants at a national education workshop emphasized the need for collective action to expand Accelerated Learning Programmes (ALPs), aiming to provide education to disadvantaged children and youth who have been out of school

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Participants at a national education workshop emphasized the need for collective action to expand Accelerated Learning Programmes (ALPs), aiming to provide education to disadvantaged children and youth who have been out of school.

The event, co-hosted by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), drew over 80 participants, including government officials and education experts from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held here on Monday.

The aim of the workshop was to address the educational needs of over-age, out-of-school children and youth, particularly those whose education has been interrupted. Discussions centered on effective strategies and opportunities for improved coordination to tackle the education crisis in Pakistan.

UNHCR’s Representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler, praised the Pakistani government for its ongoing support of refugees and their education.

She highlighted the staggering number of out-of-school children globally, with Pakistan accounting for 26 million of them, including 500,000 refugee children.

Candler emphasized the importance of ALPs in helping these children, particularly girls and young women, to complete their Primary education and transition to secondary schooling.

She called for a unified effort to improve education in Pakistan for all children and reaffirmed UNHCR’s commitment to supporting policies that benefit both refugee and host community children.

JICA’s Country Chief, Naoaki Miyata, pointed out that with 67 percent of its population under 30. JICA has focused on human capital development by enhancing access to education.

Miyata expressed hope that the workshop would lead to impactful measures through accelerated education policies to address the challenge of out-of-school children.

Senior Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Sohail Akhtar Malik, emphasized the urgency of the situation.

He referenced the Prime Minister’s declaration of an education emergency and stressed the need for innovative, cost-effective solutions.

Malik highlighted the role of digital technology in accelerating learning, particularly through ALPs, to ensure that out-of-school children receive their right to education.

During the workshop, participants shared successful practices, such as Allama Iqbal Open University’s ALP (Middle-Tech) program, which currently serves around 3,000 children across Pakistan.

Moving forward, provincial consultations will take place, followed by national technical discussions in September. The goal is to develop a unified approach to accelerated education, ensuring that these programs are accredited and effectively support all children in need, regardless of their background.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology United Nations Education Punjab Young Lead Japan Allama Iqbal Open University September Women Event All From Government Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

5 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

5 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

5 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

5 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

5 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

5 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

6 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

6 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

6 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

6 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan