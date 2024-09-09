Jigar Muradabadi Remembered On His 64th Death Anniversary
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The classical urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi was remembered on his 64th death anniversary observed on Monday.
The poet was born on April 6, 1890, in India. His works include Dagh-e-Jigar and Shola-e-Tuur, while his poetry collection 'Aatish-e-Gul was published in 1959.
Jigar Muradabadi was awarded an honorary doctorate in literature from Aligarh Muslim University after Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1958 for his poetry collection Atish-e-Gul.
