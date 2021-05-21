JI,JUI and ISO hold rallies in Gilgit against Israeli barbarism and aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Special rallies were organized in Gilgit by Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami and Imamia Students Organization to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters soon after Juma prayer.

On the occasion participants of the rally said that Let the Muslim of the world unite and teach Israel a lesson, adding that at present the unarmed Palestinian people are being persecuted, but the rulers of Muslim countries have not yet been able to take a common and living stand.

They urged the United States to change its ways and give up blind support for Israel and play it's real and positive rule for the solution of this crucial issue.