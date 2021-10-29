UrduPoint.com

JIKA To Continue Its Cooperation For Public Health Projects In Pakistan: Shigaki Furotaka

Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

Japan International Operations Agency (JICA) Chief Representative in Pakistan Shigaki Furotaka Friday said that besides providing clean drinking water to the people of Pakistan, JICA is also offering assistance to the concerned agencies for livestock, primary and secondary health facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Japan International Operations Agency (JICA) Chief Representative in Pakistan Shigaki Furotaka Friday said that besides providing clean drinking water to the people of Pakistan, JICA is also offering assistance to the concerned agencies for livestock, Primary and secondary health facilities.

He expressed these views during his visit to Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) office.

Shigaki Furotaka further said that JICA will continue to play its role in the prosperity and development of the people of Abbottabad.

Earlier, on the arrival of the JIKA delegation Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WSSCA Amir Zaki gave a detailed briefing to Shigaki Furotaka on the company's performance and future plans.

He also briefed the JICA team on the current status of the Chouna Water Treatment Plant and thanked the people of Japan and JICA for the completion of the project to provide clean drinking water to the people of Abbottabad.

On the occasion, CEO WASA said that hundreds of thousands of people of Abbottabad are benefiting from the Gravity Flow Scheme and Water Treatment Plant that were constructed in collaboration with JICA.

Through this project, the respect of Japan and its aid agency has increased many folds which have further strengthened the relationship between the two countries. Amir Zaki hoped that Japan International Cooperation's Agency would continue to work for the projects of public interest.

The meeting was also attended by Program Officer JIKA Arshad Abbasi, Major (R) Faisal, General Manager Operations Engineer Zeeshan Pervez, Engineer Javed Abbasi, Engineer Wasiq Mansoor and Engineer Ayaz Durrani.

