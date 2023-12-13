Jilani felicitates Mohamad Hassan on becoming Malaysian FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday felicitated Mohamad Hassan as he was appointed as the Foreign Minister of Malaysia.

"Heartiest felicitations to H.E Br. Mohamad Hasan on becoming Foreign Minister of brotherly country of Malaysia," Foreign Minister Jilani wrote on X.

The foreign minister said that he looked forward to deeper collaboration to further strengthen close bonds of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia.