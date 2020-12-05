Jilani Park to be opened from coming Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Jilani Park in Gulzar e Quid Colony would be opened for public from coming Sunday under a campaign by Parks and Horticulture authority (PHA) to establish green parks and belts in and around the city without using the national exchequer.

This initiative was taken in a bid to make successful the prime minister's "Clean and Green Pakistan Movement", said Vice Chairman PHA, Malik Abid Hussain while presiding over a meeting with officers of Punjab Forest Department.

He said the Jilani Park was established and developed with the help of philanthropists and not a single penny was taken from government resources.

"We shall convert all useless roadside pieces of land into green belts and establish green parks in different localities to give public safe and healthy recreational facilities", he added.

He also asked the citizens to make the empty land of their houses a green belt themselves and also develop kitchen gardening to grow vegetables.