Jilani Speaks With Iranian FM; Expresses Pakistan's Readiness To Work With Iran Based On Trust
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
During the conversation, Jilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation, according to the Foreign Office.
This is the second telephonic interaction between the two foreign ministers this week, as earlier Jilani had received a call from his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday after Iran had violated Pakistan's airspace.
The foreign minister also underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues.
