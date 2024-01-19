- Home
Jilani Speaks With Iranian FM; Expresses Pakistan's Readiness To Work With Iran Based On Trust
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.
He stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin the cooperation.
The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter-terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened.
They also agreed to de-escalate the situation.
The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed.
This is the second telephonic interaction between the two foreign ministers this week, as earlier Jilani had received a call from his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday after Iran had violated Pakistan's airspace.
FM Jilani also underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues.
