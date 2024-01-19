Open Menu

Jilani Speaks With Iranian FM; Expresses Pakistan's Readiness To Work With Iran Based On Trust

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Jilani speaks with Iranian FM; expresses Pakistan's readiness to work with Iran based on trust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

 

Underscoring the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, the foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Iran based on spirit of mutual trust and cooperation.

 

He stressed that respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty must underpin the cooperation.

 

The two foreign ministers agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter-terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened.

They also agreed to de-escalate the situation.

 

The return of ambassadors of the two countries to their respective capitals was also discussed.

 

This is the second telephonic interaction between the two foreign ministers this week, as earlier Jilani had received a call from his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday after Iran had violated Pakistan's airspace.

FM Jilani also underscored the need for closer cooperation on security issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran From

Recent Stories

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth roun ..

Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20

2 hours ago
 PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpire ..

PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires

3 hours ago
 Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

3 hours ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

4 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

5 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

5 hours ago
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

5 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

6 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

6 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

6 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

6 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan