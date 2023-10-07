Open Menu

Jilani To Attend ECO Council Of Ministers' Meeting In Azerbaijan On Oct 9-10

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers' meeting in Azerbaijan on Oct 9-10

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held from October 9 to 10 in Susha, Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will undertake an official visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to be held from October 9 to 10 in Susha, Azerbaijan.

During his visit, the foreign minister will address the Council of Ministers (COM) and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday.

As the policy-making forum of the ECO, the Council of Ministers approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization.

At the 27th COM, the member states will discuss the promotion of sustainable economic development of the ECO region through trade and economic cooperation and mutual assistance in social, cultural, technical and scientific fields. The theme of this year’s event is “Green Transition and Interconnectivity”.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO’s aims and objectives and has remained at the forefront of all major ECO initiatives/agreements such as the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA) and the ECO Transit Transport Framework Agreement (ECOTTFA).

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Visit Azerbaijan October Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Daylight exposure can improve blood sugar control ..

Daylight exposure can improve blood sugar control in diabetics: Study

4 seconds ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi organized an event toda ..

Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi organized an event today to recognize the performance ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis ..

UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis and Palestinians

23 minutes ago
 Pakistani boy whose IQ is way more than Albert Ein ..

Pakistani boy whose IQ is way more than Albert Einstein and Steve Hawking

29 minutes ago
 Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 14 in western Afgha ..

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 14 in western Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeti ..

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeting in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 APHC urges UN to address long pending Kashmir disp ..

APHC urges UN to address long pending Kashmir dispute

5 minutes ago
 MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

3 hours ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

4 hours ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan