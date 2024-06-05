Jimmy highlights positive image of Pakistan through art pieces: NA speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said the contribution of renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer in the field of art and paintings reflected his unparalleled creativity and artistic skills.

“The services of Jimmy Engineer to highlight the positive image of Pakistan through his Art pieces render his artwork valuable and praiseworthy; he expressed these views while inaugurating an Art Exhibition with the theme "A Tribute to the People of Pakistan By Artist and Social Worker Jimmy Engineer" here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The speaker added, "The way the Jimmy Engineer highlights the common people of Pakistan pulls us back to Partition days and it is a reliving experience to observe the moments of creation of Pakistan in his Artwork.

He also reiterated that the Parliament of Pakistan would take initiatives to protect and promote artistic work.

Jimmy Engineer expressed gratitude to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he always prioritized highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his artwork especially at abroad.

He reiterated his resolve to continue to serve Pakistan and its people through his artwork.

Renowned Artist Rahat Naveed said that Jimmy Engineer had been a prolific artist and he always used his work for the service of people.