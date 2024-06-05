Jimmy Highlights Positive Image Of Pakistan Through Art Pieces: NA Speaker
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday said the contribution of renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer in the field of art and paintings reflected his unparalleled creativity and artistic skills.
“The services of Jimmy Engineer to highlight the positive image of Pakistan through his Art pieces render his artwork valuable and praiseworthy; he expressed these views while inaugurating an Art Exhibition with the theme "A Tribute to the People of Pakistan By Artist and Social Worker Jimmy Engineer" here at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).
The speaker added, "The way the Jimmy Engineer highlights the common people of Pakistan pulls us back to Partition days and it is a reliving experience to observe the moments of creation of Pakistan in his Artwork.
"
He also reiterated that the Parliament of Pakistan would take initiatives to protect and promote artistic work.
Jimmy Engineer expressed gratitude to Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he always prioritized highlighting the positive image of Pakistan through his artwork especially at abroad.
He reiterated his resolve to continue to serve Pakistan and its people through his artwork.
Renowned Artist Rahat Naveed said that Jimmy Engineer had been a prolific artist and he always used his work for the service of people.
Recent Stories
Inflation decreased from 37pc to 11pc, claims Azma Bukhari
PM vows to protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan
Sarim Burney arrested from Karachi airport
Punjab govt puts ban on production, sale of plastic bags
Babar Azam hopeful for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy
Imad Wasim ruled out from national squad in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opening match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Environment Day observed at IUB5 minutes ago
-
DC monitors polio campaign in UC 6, emphasizes community support5 minutes ago
-
International Day of Innocent Children: With blood-written protest notes, 2 Pakistani kids raise voi ..5 minutes ago
-
Minister asks ETEA to take strict action against leakage of various ETEA tests5 minutes ago
-
Fake news creates confusion, unease among masses: Awais5 minutes ago
-
Welfare of families of martyrs, veterans, employees first priority: CCPO Lahore5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan intends to restore 100,000 hectares land, achieve 6% forest cover: Romina6 minutes ago
-
People's trust increases in Ombudsman institute by providing speedy justice: Shaista Khoso6 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 1460 food outlets, discards 13634.874 kg/L unhygienic food items15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for preventive measures to eliminate environmental pollution15 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered15 minutes ago