Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Jimmy’s work attract art lovers: Rana Mashhood

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that Jimmy Engineer's work has always attracted art lovers from Pakistan and abroad, highlighting the country's soft image.

He said this while visiting the Painting Exhibition of world-renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Engineer at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

“Jimmy is a great artist and his paintings have gained acknowledgment worldwide”, he said and added that Jimmy’s efforts to kindle the name of Pakistan at the international level were commendable.

Jimmy’s painting exhibitions have been organized in several countries including Italy, France, Denmark, Switzerland, Russia, China, Germany, and the United States while his paintings were available in more than seventy countries.

A show of Jimmy’s “100 prints” prepared by Dr Rahat Naveed and Amna Pataudi was exhibited at the National Art Gallery on June 5 to delight the audience.

Jimmy painted 90 images including "Javed Nama" while he completed his architectural series in 13 years.

