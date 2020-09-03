JIMS provides free medical facilities to people: Dr. Azra Pechuho

Provincial health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho has said that Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) was the only institution in region where free modern and high quality medical facilities were being provided to people coming not only from Sindh but also from other provinces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial health minister Dr. Azra Pechuho has said that Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) was the only institution in region where free modern and high quality medical facilities were being provided to people coming not only from Sindh but also from other provinces.

The accident department, a bio-safety laboratory and a radiology department of the JIMS will be upgraded soon, she said while presiding over the 13th meeting of the board of Governors of Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS), said a statement issued here Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Prison Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi, Director JIMS Dr Wahid Taggar, MPA Jacobabad Muhammad Aslam Abro and others.

It was informed during the meeting that at present 2500 to 3000 patients are being provided OPD treatment facilities in JIMS on daily basis, while for the first time in the region 30 people are also undergoing dialysis on a daily basis.

In addition, 12 incubators are being provided in the PAEDS department as well as malnutrition facilities to boost immunity of the children.

On the occasion, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the availability of modern and high quality facilities for the adjoining areas of Balochistan, including the backward areas of Jacobabad, has led to an increase in the influx of patients.

Giving instructions, Dr. Azra Pechuho said that there is a need to increase the facilities in the Emergency Department at JIMS while CT scan, MRI and radiology units will also be added.

The meeting also approved to increase 5 wards having capacity of 100 beds at JIMS Hospital.

On the occasion, a total of 13-point agenda was approved by the members of the Board of Governors.

Advisor to CM for Prison Aijaz Jakhrani said that JIMS is a state of art facility for the people of the area and more modern facilities will also be beneficial for people.

He further said there was dire need to increase the number of ambulances in NICVD at JIMS and for this the meeting also approved to increase the number of ambulances at JIMS Jacobabad.

Approval was also given for the provision of ambulance, establishment of neurology and psychology departments, setting up of bio-safety lab for the NICVD Pain Unit at JIMS.

In addition, it was approved to extend the contract of JIMS employees till June 30, 2021 and to recruit the required staff through third party Testing Service on the basis of a 6-month contract.