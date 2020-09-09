UrduPoint.com
Jinah Was Strong Advocate Of Women's Rights, Equality: Dr Rubina Akhtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:37 PM

President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) women wing South Punjab Dr Rubina Akhtar Wednesday said Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah was a strong advocate of women's equality and protection of their rights

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) women wing South Punjab Dr Rubina Akhtar Wednesday said Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah was a strong advocate of women's equality and protection of their rights.

Talking to APP, Dr Rubina Akhtar said that Quaid-e-Azam was a torch bearer of women's representation in different sectors on the basis of equality.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also following the directives of Quaid by taking steps for maximum representation of women in different sectors, she added.

Veteran social worker Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said, Quaid-e-Azam had clearly stated in his last address that women will work in all sectors on the basis of equality. She said, history showed that women participated in Pakistan movement in greater number and wholeheartedly.

Another social worker Saima Faiz said that Quaid talked a lot about women development and he always gave importance to advice from his sister, Mohtarma Fatima Jinah.

