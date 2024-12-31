Jindal, His Family From India Attend Wedding Ceremony Of Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:18 PM
Special aircraft carrying Indian business magnate and his family flew from Mumbai and arrived in Raiwind to spend few hours with Sharif family on occasion of wedding
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Renowned Indian business magnate Jindal and his family arrived in Lahore on a special aircraft from Mumbai for a few hours to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson, the sources said on Tuesday.
The airport sources said that a prominent Indian businessman arrived in Lahore via a special aircraft to attend the wedding of Zaid Hussain, the grandson of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.
Among the well-wishers congratulating Zaid Hussain on his wedding were prominent figures from Pakistan and abroad including Indian business tycoon Jindal and his family who attended the ceremony at Jati Umra.
The sources said that Indian business magnate Jindal and his wife Sangeeta Jindal arrived in Lahore on a special aircraft. They spent a few hours at Jati Umra to attend the wedding and then departed.
Renowned Indian businessman Jindal and his family extended their congratulations to Nawaz Sharif and his family on the wedding.
It may be mentioned here that the Jindal family flew from Mumbai to Lahore on a special aircraft for a few hours yesterday.
