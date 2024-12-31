Open Menu

Jindal, His Family From India Attend Wedding Ceremony Of Nawaz Sharif’s Grandson

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 31, 2024 | 06:18 PM

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson

Special aircraft carrying Indian business magnate and his family flew from Mumbai and arrived in Raiwind to spend few hours with Sharif family on occasion of wedding

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Renowned Indian business magnate Jindal and his family arrived in Lahore on a special aircraft from Mumbai for a few hours to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson, the sources said on Tuesday.

The airport sources said that a prominent Indian businessman arrived in Lahore via a special aircraft to attend the wedding of Zaid Hussain, the grandson of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

Among the well-wishers congratulating Zaid Hussain on his wedding were prominent figures from Pakistan and abroad including Indian business tycoon Jindal and his family who attended the ceremony at Jati Umra.

The sources said that Indian business magnate Jindal and his wife Sangeeta Jindal arrived in Lahore on a special aircraft. They spent a few hours at Jati Umra to attend the wedding and then departed.

Renowned Indian businessman Jindal and his family extended their congratulations to Nawaz Sharif and his family on the wedding.

It may be mentioned here that the Jindal family flew from Mumbai to Lahore on a special aircraft for a few hours yesterday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Mumbai Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Marriage Wife Sangeeta May Muslim Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding cerem ..

Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grands ..

2 minutes ago
 US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s econom ..

US vows to continue supporting Pakistan’s economic reforms

14 minutes ago
 MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

1 hour ago
 Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

3 hours ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sul ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..

3 hours ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

3 hours ago
 realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

3 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan