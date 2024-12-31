Jindal, his family from India attend wedding ceremony of Nawaz Sharif’s grandson

(@Abdulla99267510)

Special aircraft carrying Indian business magnate and his family flew from Mumbai and arrived in Raiwind to spend few hours with Sharif family on occasion of wedding

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Renowned Indian business magnate Jindal and his family arrived in Lahore on a special aircraft from Mumbai for a few hours to attend the wedding of Nawaz Sharif's grandson, the sources said on Tuesday.

