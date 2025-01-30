Jinnah Avenue Interchange Flyover To Be Completed By 2nd Week Of Feb: Mohsin Naqvi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi here on Thursday visited the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange and F-10 Roundabout expansion projects, directing the authorities to complete the flyover project within a record timeframe, following the successful completion of the underpass in 42 days. Interior Minister announced that the flyover will be opened to traffic by the second week of February.
During his visit, he instructed the authorities to expedite work on the Jinnah Avenue Interchange Flyover project, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards while ensuring speedy completion. He directed the authorities to continue beautification work around the projects, alongside construction activities.
Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the ongoing construction activities at the F-8 Jinnah Avenue Interchange and F-10 Roundabout expansion projects. He inspected the progress made on both projects, noting that base slabs of the Jinnah Avenue Interchange flyover's box girder have been completed.
The Interior Minister directed the authorities to complete the landscaping and horticulture work around the projects within the stipulated timeframe, while ensuring that construction work meets the highest standards.
Mohsin Naqvi also reviewed the progress on the F-10 Roundabout expansion project, directing the authorities to complete the project by the first week of February.
Mohsin Naqvi stated that the completion of these projects will provide citizens with relief from traffic congestion, facilitate smoother travel, and result in significant time and fuel savings on the signal-free corridor.
Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa briefed the Interior Minister on the progress made on the projects. Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, senior officials from NESPAK, and other relevant authorities were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah
Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Danyal directs for ensuring quality medical services6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah Avenue Interchange flyover to be completed by 2nd week of Feb: Mohsin Naqvi6 minutes ago
-
Jawad Tariq assumes charge as DIG Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses PLI complaints, distributed cheques6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards subpar food items in Vehari6 minutes ago
-
Bunkers' demolition continues in Parachinar, four more destroyed16 minutes ago
-
Study finds buckwheat-containing bread beneficial for cardio-metabolic health16 minutes ago
-
CAYA Secretariat inaugurated in Islamabad, marking a new era for youth advocacy16 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds 'Performance-Based Awards' ceremony16 minutes ago
-
PECA Law to combat digital crimes, fake news in Pakistan: Experts26 minutes ago
-
Second Mpox case of 2025, takes tally to 11 in KP26 minutes ago
-
Justajoo Foundation, AWF leaders visit HADS living center26 minutes ago