'Jinnah Cap' remains a timeless fashion icon as Multan citizens keep Quaid' legacy alive: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) 'The Jinnah cap', an iconic accessory synonymous with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, continues to be a popular fashion choice across Pakistan.

Specifically, this cap is popular in cities like Multan leading the way where every year, citizens pay tribute to the Father of the Nation by ordering and donning the Jinnah cap, keeping his legacy alive through this enduring fashion statement.

A recent report by a private news channel shed light on the efforts of Nisar Ali, a skilled craftsman dedicated to keeping the tradition of Jinnah caps alive. Nisar Ali a resident of Multan has been attached to this profession for years, meticulously crafting each cap to perfection.

"I'm proud to be a part of this legacy," Nisar Ali said in an interview.

"The Jinnah cap is not just a fashion statement, it is a symbol of our nation's history and identity. I feel honored to be able to contribute to keeping this tradition alive," he added.

Despite a noticeable decline in demand over the years, the iconic Jinnah cap continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Pakistani citizens.

Nisar Ali, a skilled craftsman dedicated to preserving the tradition of Jinnah caps, observed that while the demand may be less than previous years, the caps still remain popular among citizens.

The enduring popularity of the Jinnah cap is a reflection of the nation's deep-rooted respect for its founding father and its rich cultural heritage. As Pakistan continues to evolve and grow, the Jinnah cap remains an iconic symbol of its history, identity and values.

Citizens of Multan, who have been donning the Jinnah cap for years, praised Nisar Ali' s dedication to the craft.

"Nisar Ali is doing a great service to our nation by keeping this tradition alive," said Muhammad Ahmed, a local

resident of Multan city.

"The Jinnah cap is a reminder of our Quaid' s vision and leadership, and we are grateful to Nisar Ali for his hard work."

"It is heartening to see that despite the changing times, the Jinnah cap continues to evoke a sense of patriotism and nostalgia among our citizens," said another citizen.

"I feel proud when I wear this Jinnah cap," said a local resident, adding, it is a symbol of our Quaid' s vision and leadership and it reminds me of the sacrifices made by our forefathers to create this great nation."