Jinnah Express restored from Cantonment Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways restored the Karachi-Lahore destined 31Up Jinnah Express from Cantonment Station Karachi on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul seen off the passengers to their destination, said a news release.

Jinnah Express was suspended along with the suspension of entire train operation with effect from March 25 last year owing to expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

The restored train comprised 16 coaches with a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 848 The train comprised of 7 economy, 5 AC business, 2 brakes, 1 Dinning car and a power van.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that Jinnah Express was amongst the premium trains of Pakistan Railways as it covered the stipulated distance in the shortest possible time having least stoppages.