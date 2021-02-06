UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jinnah Express Restored From Cantonment Station Karachi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Jinnah Express restored from Cantonment Station Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways restored the Karachi-Lahore destined 31Up Jinnah Express from Cantonment Station Karachi on Saturday.

Divisional Superintendent PR Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul seen off the passengers to their destination, said a news release.

Jinnah Express was suspended along with the suspension of entire train operation with effect from March 25 last year owing to expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

The restored train comprised 16 coaches with a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 848 The train comprised of 7 economy, 5 AC business, 2 brakes, 1 Dinning car and a power van.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that Jinnah Express was amongst the premium trains of Pakistan Railways as it covered the stipulated distance in the shortest possible time having least stoppages.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Car Van March From

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

2 hours ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.