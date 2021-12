Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality: Sassui Palejo

Pakistan People's Party leader Sassui Palejo Saturday said that Founder of Pakistan Quaid-Azam Muhaamad Ali Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality, cohesion and social justice

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Sassui Palejo Saturday said that Founder of Pakistan Quaid-Azam Muhaamad Ali Jinnah gave concept of Democracy,freedom, equality, cohesion and social justice.

While felicitating nation on 145th birth anniversary of the greatest leader of the sub-continent, she said that whole life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a role model for impressive and civilized nation.