Jinnah Gave Ideal Rights To Minorities: Raja Basharat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:35 PM

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Wednesday that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave ideal rights to minorities in Pakistan, while the worst oppression of minorities in India today proved that Two Nations Theory of Quaid-i-Azam was based on truth

In a special message on the birth anniversary of Hazrat Isa (AS) and Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here, he added, "All the prophets including Jesus Christ, are highly respected so we present greetings to Christian community on Christmas.

" The Punjab Law Minister said that atrocities committed by Modi government in the Occupied Kashmir had also proved why the Quaid-i-Azam had declared Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan.

Raja Basharat said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, was trying to make Pakistan as envisioned by Father of the Nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a land of peace and prosperity where people of all faiths and creeds live together with harmony.

