Jinnah Hospital Denies Rumors Of Medicine Shortage

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Jinnah Hospital administration has strongly rejected reports regarding shortage of medicines in the hospital's emergency department, calling them baseless and untrue.

According to the Jinnah Hospital spokesman on Friday, such fabricated news without verification falls under lies, slander, and accusations. He reassured that the hospital has a sufficient stock of emergency medicines, which are being provided to patients free of cost.

The spokesperson further stated that negative propaganda against Jinnah Hospital Lahore is being spread by corrupt mafias who have been removed from the hospital.

He claimed that this misinformation campaign is part of a well-planned scheme to defame the government.

Addressing specific allegations, he clarified that reports of a medicine shortage in the eye ward and operation theatre are completely false. He emphasized that the eye department conducts surgeries only twice a week, and all required medicines are fully available for these operations.

