Jinnah hospital gets new 'Mehman khana', cafeteria for attendants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated new 'mehman khana' and a cafeteria here at Jinnah hospital on Thursday.

Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Professor Dr Arif Tajammul, Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Tahir Rasheed and a number of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "A mehman khana for 250 persons and a beautiful cafe have been set up at Jinnah Hospital with the help of friends of Jinnah hospital (philanthropists). Allah Almighty likes those who serve humanity".

Dr Yasmin highlighted that generous philanthropists were providing food for over 10000 patients and attendants daily at Jinnah Hospital, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan always appreciated the role of philanthropists of Pakistan.

"We have discussed a master plan of Jinnah hospital with 'friends of Jinnah', she said, adding that all departments of this hospital were being upgraded.

She said that the buildings which needed repair were being renovated, adding that by March 2022 all modular theatres would be completed at Jinnah hospital. "Our philanthropists would extend support for the development of a cardiac hospital also", she added.

Dr Yasmin said that government was taking steps to enhance services for mother and child treatment across the province.