Jinnah Hospital Refutes Reports Of Inactive CSSD
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 09:36 PM
The administration of Jinnah Hospital Lahore has firmly denied recent reports suggesting that the hospital's Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) is inactive
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The administration of Jinnah Hospital Lahore has firmly denied recent reports suggesting that the hospital's Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) is inactive.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr.
Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, clarified that the CSSD machine is fully operational.
Dr. Sultan emphasized that the hospital is delivering comprehensive services, particularly to the burn center, despite the ongoing repair of its dedicated CSSD machine. He termed the circulating news as baseless and assured that the hospital continues to maintain high standards of care and sterilization.
Recent Stories
APP corruption case accused flee from court after bail rejection
PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points
London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote
India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade
CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram
On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis
IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..
Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APP corruption case accused flee from court after bail rejection15 seconds ago
-
CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram7 minutes ago
-
IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June7 minutes ago
-
Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-sufficiency9 minutes ago
-
Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy season9 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains may cause flash floods, urban flooding, landslides:PMD warns17 minutes ago
-
Health, education, housing priority of govt: Bilal Kayani17 minutes ago
-
Minister announces flood preparedness amid heavy rain predictions17 minutes ago
-
E-Auction App, Web Portal registered 450,000 citizens for attractive vehicle numbers17 minutes ago
-
JDW dispels impressions of favoritism in allocation of sugar export quota17 minutes ago
-
Minister directs timely completion of work on flood protecting projects30 minutes ago
-
Reports of closure of KKH, Naran-Babosar Route denied30 minutes ago