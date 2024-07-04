Jinnah Hospital refutes reports of inactive CSSD

The administration of Jinnah Hospital Lahore has firmly denied recent reports suggesting that the hospital's Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) is inactive

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr.

Yahya Sultan, Medical Superintendent of Jinnah Hospital, clarified that the CSSD machine is fully operational.

Dr. Sultan emphasized that the hospital is delivering comprehensive services, particularly to the burn center, despite the ongoing repair of its dedicated CSSD machine. He termed the circulating news as baseless and assured that the hospital continues to maintain high standards of care and sterilization.