Jinnah House Attack: ATC Adjourns Hearing Of 106 Bail Petitions Till Mar 27
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by 106 accused in the Jinnah House attack case until March 27.
The court expressed serious annoyance with the prosecution for not producing the case record during the proceedings and observed that if the record was not produced on the next hearing date, the court would decide on the bail petitions without it.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, Saif Khan, Obaid Zahid, Usman Ahmad Siddiqui, and others.
The accused, who were on judicial remand, have approached the court for bail, asserting that all allegations against them are baseless.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.
