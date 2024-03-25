Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Adjourns Hearing Of 106 Bail Petitions Till Mar 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC adjourns hearing of 106 bail petitions till Mar 27

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by 106 accused in the Jinnah House attack case until March 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by 106 accused in the Jinnah House attack case until March 27.

The court expressed serious annoyance with the prosecution for not producing the case record during the proceedings and observed that if the record was not produced on the next hearing date, the court would decide on the bail petitions without it.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by Ayesha Ali Bhutta, Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, Saif Khan, Obaid Zahid, Usman Ahmad Siddiqui, and others.

The accused, who were on judicial remand, have approached the court for bail, asserting that all allegations against them are baseless.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Attack Riots Police Road March May All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Mar ..

Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on ..

Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inf ..

Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise

46 seconds ago
 National Polio campaign starts in five districts o ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region

5 minutes ago
 PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayo ..

PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor

5 minutes ago
 PM, German ambassador discuss ties

PM, German ambassador discuss ties

5 minutes ago
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM

5 minutes ago
 BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride o ..

BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award

5 minutes ago
 11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

11 profiteers arrested during crackdown

14 minutes ago
 Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati War ..

Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..

14 minutes ago
 CM greets Hindu community on Holi

CM greets Hindu community on Holi

3 minutes ago
 Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan