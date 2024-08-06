Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Confirms Interim Bail Of 15 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC confirms interim bail of 15 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of 15 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Abbas Bara, in the Jinnah House attack case stemming from the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday confirmed the interim bail of 15 accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Abbas Bara, in the Jinnah House attack case stemming from the May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each to avail of the relief.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the bail petitions filed by the accused. While confirming the bail, the court observed that the accused were neither named in the FIR nor in supplementary statements.

If the police find any evidence against them, it will be reviewed during the trial.

The court confirmed the interim bail of Nadeem Abbas Bara, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Asghar, Asadullah, Hammad Ali, Humaira Bibi, Wali Khan, Zulqarnain, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, Urooj Fatima, and others.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road May FIR From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

39 minutes ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

1 hour ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

5 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

14 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

15 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

15 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan