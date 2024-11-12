Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Dismisses Bail Applications Of 8 Accused As Withdrawn

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail applications of eight accused, involved in the Jinnah House attack case, for being withdrawn.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused and several others who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, a joint investigation team (JIT) report was submitted to the court, and it was stated that the accused - Tanzila Imran, Rizwana Ghazanfar, Shahbaz Ameer Ali, Farooq Ahmad, Usman Naveed, Zark Khan, Mian Ahmad Rehman, and another individual - were found innocent during the investigations, and their arrest was not required.

At this, the counsel for the accused requested permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the bail applications of the accused due to withdrawal. The court also adjourned the hearing of the bail applications of Hajira Niazi and others until December 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accused had obtained interim bail in the Jinnah House attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

