Jinnah House Attack: ATC Dismisses Bail Petitions Of 197 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 197 accused, including fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, Sanam Javed, Aalia Hamza, Tayyaba Raja and others, in Jinnah House (corps commander's house in Lahore) attack case.

However, the court granted post-arrest bail to 33 accused, Maryam Mazari, Ayesha Masood, Huma Saeed, Maria Khan, Farhat Farooq and others, and directed them to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the reserved verdict on bail petitions of 230 accused. A day earlier, the court had reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

In final arguments, the defence counsel argued before the court that their clients did not have any link with the case and they were implicated with mala fide intention.

They pleaded with the court to grant benefit of the bail to their clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea and submitted that the accused attacked the army installations under a plan. Solid evidence was available against the accused including video footage and they were also identified in an identification parade held at jail, it added.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

