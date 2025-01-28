Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Disposes Of Bail Applications Of Two Accused As Withdrawn

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail applications of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as withdrawn in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail applications of the accused and others, who appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer informed the court that the arrest of the accused was not required in the Jinnah House attack case.

In response, the counsel for the accused sought the court’s permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the accused, Rahila Kosar and Owais Raza, as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of other accused individuals, including Bina Zeeshan, Syeda Fatima Haider, Rukhsana Naveed, Sarwat Shahid, and Kamran Saleem, until January 31 in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

