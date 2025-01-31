Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday disposed of the pre-arrest bail applications of four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers as withdrawn in the Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill presided over the hearing on the bail applications of the accused and others, who appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer informed the court that the arrest of the accused, Bina Zeeshan, Yasir Mumtaz, Amir Hussain and Muhammad Younus, was not required in the case.

In response, the counsel for the accused sought the court’s permission to withdraw their clients' bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the accused as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail of other accused individuals, including Syeda Fatima Haider, Rukhsana Naveed, Sarwat Shahid, and Kamran Saleem, until February 11 in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

