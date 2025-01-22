Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Disposes Of Bail Pleas Of PTI Leaders As Withdrawn

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar and another accused, as withdrawn, in the Jinnah House attack case

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the hearing on the bail applications of Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar and other accused, who also appeared following the expiry of their interim bail.

During the hearing, DSP Legal Javed Asif informed the court that the arrest of Karamat Ali Khokhar and Chaudhry Asif was not required in the Jinnah House attack case.

In response, the counsel for the accused requested permission to withdraw his clients' bail applications, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail applications of the PTI leader and the other accused as withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of Shakeel Ahmad Niazi and Rai Hassan Nawaz in four May 9 cases, including the Jinnah House attack case, until January 25.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

