Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bails Of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:18 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended interim bails of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI) founder, and 32 others in a case of attacking Jinnah House during May-9 riots
The court extended the interim bails till April 20 and directed the all accused to appear on expiry of bail.
Duty Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on bail petitions of accused, wherein Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan appeared and marked their attendance.
Subohi Inam, Maryam Mazari, Maria Khan, Shumaila Sattar, Razia Sultana, Khalida Hameed, Sadaf, Anila Malik and others included among accused who had obtained interim bail.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan and others on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of Lahore's corps commander, during May-9 riots.
