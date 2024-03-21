Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of 10 Lawyers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of ten lawyers involved in the Jinnah House attack case until March 25
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of ten lawyers involved in the Jinnah House attack case until March 25.
The court also sought an investigation report from the police, on the next date of hearing.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the bail petition proceedings, with the lawyers appearing and marking their attendance.
The advocates - Zameer Ahmad, Gulraiz Iqbal, Ahad Amir, Shahzad Ahmad, Muhammad Akram, Muneeb Aleem, Faisal Saud, Shahbaz Ameer, Ali Asghar, and Taimoor Majid - had petitioned the court for bail.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the lawyers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, and workers for attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana
Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairm ..
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings
Egypt hosts Arab talks with Blinken on steps to end Gaza war
11 traders fined during crackdown
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties
Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees
Accused remanded in girl molesting case
Who's who in Slovak presidential election
Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz sixth death anniversary observed in Larkana5 minutes ago
-
Under-construction projects to add 9.7 MAF water to irrigate 3.9 MA land: Chairman5 minutes ago
-
‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ observed by planting saplings5 minutes ago
-
11 traders fined during crackdown9 minutes ago
-
FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties8 minutes ago
-
Mubashir Hassan appointed PIO9 minutes ago
-
Eating ultra-processed food can make you prone to 32 diseases: Study9 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab releases Rs 1.6m for medical expenses of police employees9 minutes ago
-
Accused remanded in girl molesting case9 minutes ago
-
Ambassador vows to expand Pak-Czech diverse cooperation including trade, tourism4 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.60m from 379 defaulters in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Special Apex Committee briefs SIFC initiatives5 minutes ago