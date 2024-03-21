Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of 10 Lawyers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 08:27 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of ten lawyers involved in the Jinnah House attack case until March 25

The court also sought an investigation report from the police, on the next date of hearing.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the bail petition proceedings, with the lawyers appearing and marking their attendance.

The advocates - Zameer Ahmad, Gulraiz Iqbal, Ahad Amir, Shahzad Ahmad, Muhammad Akram, Muneeb Aleem, Faisal Saud, Shahbaz Ameer, Ali Asghar, and Taimoor Majid - had petitioned the court for bail.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the lawyers, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, and workers for attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during May 9 riots.

