Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders till Sep 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former Federal minister Asad Umar, Zain Qureshi, Azam Khan Swati, and other PTI leaders in the Jinnah House attack case until September 3.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications of the accused, wherein Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Asad Umar, Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, Azam Khan Swati, and other leaders appeared on expiry of their interim bail.

During the hearing, the court issued a show-cause notice to the investigating officer due to incomplete investigation and called JIT member SP Rana Zahid, who informed that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were named suspects and requested more time to complete the investigation.

In response, the court extended the interim bail until September 3 and directed the police to include the accused in the investigation and present a report at the next hearing.

The accused had filed bail applications fearing arrest in the Jinnah House attack case related to the May 9 riots.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.