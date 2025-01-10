Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader, Others Till January 24
Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others in the Jinnah House attack case till January 25
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others in the Jinnah House attack case till January 25.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions, during which Owais Younus and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, the court directed the counsel for the accused to advance their arguments on the bail petitions, as the police had submitted the case record.
However, the counsel for the accused sought time to present their arguments in the matter.
To this, the court questioned why an opportunity should be granted since the investigation had been completed.
The counsel submitted that they had not yet received copies of the case record and requested the court to grant an opportunity to present arguments.
Subsequently, the court gave a final opportunity to the counsel for arguments, observing that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.
Besides Owais Younus, PTI workers - Hussnain Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, Mushtaq, Altaf, and Waqar Ahmad - had also filed pre-arrest bail applications in the case.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander in Lahore) during the May 9 riots.
Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh till January 14 in four cases related to the May 9 riots. The court, giving a final opportunity to the defense counsel for arguments, observed that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.
Recent Stories
Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising
UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier
People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..
Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..
UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to Prime Minister on P ..16 minutes ago
-
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rejecting PTI’s appea ..32 seconds ago
-
KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality34 seconds ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for eliminating five Khawarij t ..35 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based Operation in Dera I ..39 seconds ago
-
African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations25 seconds ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader, others till January 2426 seconds ago
-
The Rawalpindi Cantonement Board (RCB) gears up for encroachment elimination27 seconds ago
-
Lahore Bar Association elections to be held on 11th30 seconds ago
-
Lnt'l moot on girls’ education in Muslim communities begins tomorrow14 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) to confer awards on best authors in 20249 seconds ago
-
Delegation led by BMGF Dr Rehan calls on Health Secretary12 seconds ago