Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader, Others Till January 24

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader, others till January 24

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others in the Jinnah House attack case till January 25

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others in the Jinnah House attack case till January 25.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions, during which Owais Younus and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the court directed the counsel for the accused to advance their arguments on the bail petitions, as the police had submitted the case record.

However, the counsel for the accused sought time to present their arguments in the matter.

To this, the court questioned why an opportunity should be granted since the investigation had been completed.

The counsel submitted that they had not yet received copies of the case record and requested the court to grant an opportunity to present arguments.

Subsequently, the court gave a final opportunity to the counsel for arguments, observing that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.

Besides Owais Younus, PTI workers - Hussnain Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, Mushtaq, Altaf, and Waqar Ahmad - had also filed pre-arrest bail applications in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander in Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh till January 14 in four cases related to the May 9 riots. The court, giving a final opportunity to the defense counsel for arguments, observed that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road Ali Zafar January May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar ..

Strong US jobs report sends stocks sliding, dollar rising

12 minutes ago
 UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest ..

UK gas reserves 'concerningly low', warns biggest supplier

16 minutes ago
 People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief ..

People's Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir (PPAJK) Chief and member AJK legislative ass ..

16 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meet ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan meets Korea Eximbank Official in S ..

14 minutes ago
 Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen ..

Continuing dialogue with Opposition to strengthen democratic system: Advisor to ..

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as move ..

Kashmiris' freedom struggle in fact stands as movement for completion of Pakista ..

16 minutes ago
Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3 ..

Kayani commends overseas Pakistanis for sending $3.1 billion in remittances, rej ..

32 seconds ago
 KP food authority raided water filtration plants t ..

KP food authority raided water filtration plants to check quality

34 seconds ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applau ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq applauds security forces for elimina ..

35 seconds ago
 UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fra ..

UK sanctions 15 figures linked to Venezuela's 'fraudulent' Maduro

37 seconds ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Commends Forces for Successful Intelligence Based ..

39 seconds ago
 African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and i ..

African ambassadors call for enhancing trade and investment relations

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan