Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader, others till January 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore Secretary General Owais Younus and others in the Jinnah House attack case till January 25.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petitions, during which Owais Younus and other accused appeared and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the court directed the counsel for the accused to advance their arguments on the bail petitions, as the police had submitted the case record.

However, the counsel for the accused sought time to present their arguments in the matter.

To this, the court questioned why an opportunity should be granted since the investigation had been completed.

The counsel submitted that they had not yet received copies of the case record and requested the court to grant an opportunity to present arguments.

Subsequently, the court gave a final opportunity to the counsel for arguments, observing that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.

Besides Owais Younus, PTI workers - Hussnain Ali Zafar, Muhammad Azeem Iqbal, Mushtaq, Altaf, and Waqar Ahmad - had also filed pre-arrest bail applications in the case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander in Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of PTI Lahore President Imtiaz Sheikh till January 14 in four cases related to the May 9 riots. The court, giving a final opportunity to the defense counsel for arguments, observed that if the counsel failed to appear at the next hearing, the petition would be decided based on the record.