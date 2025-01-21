Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nadeem Abbas Bara until February 8 in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court also disposed of the pre-arrest bail petition of accused Abdul Haseeb as withdrawn.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill heard the pre-arrest interim bail applications of the PTI leader and others, who appeared before the court following the expiry of their interim bail. During the proceedings, the investigation officer informed the court that Abdul Haseeb's arrest was not required in the case.

In response, the counsel for Abdul Haseeb requested permission to withdraw his client's bail application, which the court accepted.

Subsequently, the court disposed of Abdul Haseeb's bail application as withdrawn and extended the interim bail of Nadeem Abbas Bara, Tayyab Majeed, Ameer Gull, Rana Talal, Farhanur Rehman, and others.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the interim bail of Muhammad Ashraf in four cases, including the Jinnah House attack case, until February 11, directing him to join the investigation.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

